Brewing storm to drench most of PH

MANILA — A low pressure area or brewing storm will dump rains over most of the Philippines on Tuesday, said the state weather bureau PAGASA.

The weather disturbance was about 40 kilometers west of Pili, Camarines Sur at 3 a.m. It might intensify into a storm on

Wednesday and Thursday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Meno Mendoza.

The LPA is expected to trudge through southern Luzon and the Visayas, he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

The brewing storm will bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao, and Aurora provinces, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said on Facebook.

Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for possible floods and landslides, he said.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains, said Aurelio.



La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 70 percent chance of emerging in the last quarter of the year, PAGASA earlier said.

The weather pattern can last until the first half of 2021, said the agency.

La Niña, caused by below-average sea surface temperatures, can occur on average every 2 to 7 years, said the US National Ocean Service.