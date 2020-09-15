15 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,329

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,329 on Tuesday, with 15 additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,985, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,571 of those infected have recovered, and 773 have died.

The DFA reported 17 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality on Tuesday.

15 September 2020



Today, the DFA reports only 1 new COVID-19 fatality among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 15 new confirmed cases and 17 new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/x5v30z27pR — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 15, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 328 in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,294 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 269,407 people. The tally includes 4,663 deaths, 207,352 recoveries, and 57,392 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News