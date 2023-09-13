MANILA - Media practitioners and various partners will launch a local media-citizen council and guide for journalists this week.

The launch of the Iloilo Media-Citizen Council (IMCC) and the Western Visayas Journalists' Guide will be held at the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) in Iloilo on Saturday, September 16.

The IMCC, a multi-sectoral initiative which aims to strengthen independent co-regulation of the media in the country, will include leading publications and media organizations in Iloilo, as well as representatives from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the academe, business, church, and other sectors as members.

The oath-taking and induction of its will be part of the "Media Citizen Councils: For the Media and Citizens, By the Media and Citizens" conference.

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, a UPV alumnus, will lead the oath-taking.

The event will also serve as the official launch of the Western Visayas Journalists' Guide.

The guide was developed to help local journalists in addressing challenges, as well as to take advantage of opportunities presented by the digital landscape.

It also contains topics on on online reporting, safety and

security, ethical considerations for multi-platform reporting, and newsroom practices.

