Hontiveros on Duterte's 'no respect' remark: Just respect public funds

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday urged Vice President Sara Duterte to simply justify her office's request for confidential funds next year instead of issuing "tirades."

Hontiveros made the call following Duterte's statement Tuesday that she had "no respect" for the senator and Rep. France Castro, who criticized the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Educations's (DepEd) proposed confidential funds.

"Hindi ko kailangan ang respect mo, VP Sara," Hontiveros said. "Ang hinihingi ko sa iyo, at ng taumbayan, ay accountability. Kaya i-account nyo na lang kung para saan ang hinihingi nyong confidential funds."

The senator said Duterte should show respect in spending funds from the state coffers.

"Kung hindi mo kayang irespeto ang mga katrabaho mo, irespeto mo man lang sana ang paggasta ng pera ng bayan," Hontiveros said.

"Mas marami ka pang patutsada kaysa sa paliwanag," she added.

In an earlier statement, Castro also asked Duterte to refrain from "taking ad hominem pot shots at those who question her."

"We urge the Vice President to address the issues head on and provide complete answers to the questions posed by myself and others regarding her confidential funds," Castro said.

Duterte had singled out Hontiveros and Castro for their "dirty imagination" after they called out her office's use of confidential funds.

The Office of the President in 2022 transferred some P221.4 million to the OVP, including the P125 million in confidential funds.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the transfers complied with a provision under the 2022 contingent fund.

“Vice President Sara, who was newly elected then, needed funds for her new programs for the remaining period of 2022. The President supported this initiative and released the funds, with the favorable recommendation of [the budget department]," Bersamin said last week.

Duterte said Bersamin's explanation showed that the "request, approval, and spending of the fund violated no law."

