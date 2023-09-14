Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 23,000 public utility vehicle drivers and operators have received a government subsidy meant to help them cope with rising fuel prices, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Thursday.

The Landbank on Wednesday started processing the subsidy based on a list of beneficiaries submitted by the LTFRB, said its technical division Joel Bolano.

Jeepney and taxi drivers were among the first recipients of the cash aid, he said.

"Itong public utility vehicle beneficiaries natin...sigurado na ito talaga ang mga beneficiary dahil dumaan din ito sa validation at cleansing ng ating mga database," Bolano said in a televised briefing.

(Our PUV drivers were screened and we are sure they really are the beneficiaries because they underwent validation and cleansing in our database.)

Video from PTV

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A total of 1.3 million drivers and operators nationwide will benefit from the fuel subsidy and will receive varying amounts. The Department of Budget and Management last week approved the release of P3 billion for the program.

"Ito (P3 billion) ang dini-distribute at ito lang ang allowed sa ngayong taon para sa fuel subsidy," Bolano said, when asked if there would be another round of cash should fuel prices continue to increase.

(The P3 billion fuel subsidy we are distributing now is the only budget for this year.)

The official reminded PUV operators that the financial aid should only be used to purchase fuel.

“Doon naman sa ating mga tsuper sakaling naka-experience kayo na hindi ginamit ng mga operator [ang subsidy para sa gasolina] ay 'wag kayong mag-atubiling pumunta sa aming opisina,” he said.

(Operators should use the subsidy for their PUV's fuel. Drivers should report to us if their operators are using the fuel aid for other things.)

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday went up for the tenth straight week after Russia and Saudi Arabia extended production cuts.

Russia said it would extend its oil export cuts of 300,000 barrels per day until the end of the year, while Saudi Arabia said it would maintain its production cut of 1 million barrels per day to year-end as well.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse