DOT urges vloggers to promote Mindanao tourism

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday asked vloggers to promote the beauty of Mindanao in their videos to encourage travelers to visit the region teeming with potential.

Home to pristine beaches, Mindanao is "very ready" to accept tourists, said Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar.

She said some local and foreign vloggers have gone to areas down south, like Sulu or Tawi-tawi.

"Bina-vlog nila... ang sabi nga ni Tourism Undersecretary Christina Frasco, [ibida] natin 'yung mga undiscovered na sites natin," Abubakar said in a public briefing.

Powdery white sands and blue waves await visitors to Mati in Davao Oriental. Kara Santos, ABS-CBN News

"Kung titingnan natin, napakadami sa Mindano na tourist sites lalo na kapag pinag-uusapan natin ang mga BARMM provinces... sa Basilan, Tawi-tawi," he added.

Meanwhile, the official said her agency was preparing Manila, Cebu, and Clark, Pampanga to be Muslim-friendly.

Abubakar suggested the creation of prayer rooms for Muslims in airports and urged big malls to have at least one Halal-certified restaurant.

The DOT also issued a memorandum circular reminding accommodation establishments nationwide to be Muslim-friendly.