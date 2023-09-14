Recent aerial patrols conducted by WESCOM's air assets have revealed a concerning resurgence of Chinese (CN) swarming activity in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). The patrols conducted on September 6 and 7 have provided insight into the presence of Chinese Fishing Vessels (CFVs) in specific locations within the WPS. Photos courtesy of AFP WESCOM.



The Philippine military on Thursday revealed a resurgence of Chinese swarming activity in the West Philippine Sea, with 30 Chinese fishing vessels spotted in Philippine waters.

Aerial patrols conducted by the Armed Forces Western Command on September 6 and 7 spotted 23 Chinese fishing vessels in Ioquis Reef located at the southern end of Reed Bank, an area northeast of the Spratly Islands thought to be rich in oil and gas.

"Additional swarming was observed in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, where five Chinese fishing vessels were present, and in Baragatan (Nares) Bank, with two Chinese fishing vessels recorded," the Western Command said.

A routine air patrol conducted by the Philippine Navy last August 24 also rspotted 33 Chinese fishing vessels in Rozul (Iroquis) Reef within the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf, "making this intrusion a violation of Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction."

"Previous swarming incidents in the area have also been followed by reports of massive coral harvesting, further raising concerns about their harmful environmental impact," it said.

The same air patrol also reported swarming activity in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, which is also located within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and serves as a marker for the approach to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

It said the area is where unauthorized Chinese shadowing of Philippine watercraft typically occurs.

"The repeated swarming incidents in both Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal emphasize the continuous violation of Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its western border," it said.

The Armed Forces Western Command said the increase in Chinese swarming activity has been a source of tension in the West Philippine Sea with "potential implications for Philippines' maritime security, fisheries conservation, territorial integrity, and preservation of the marine environment."

The international community has repeatedly criticized China for illegally building air strips and military assets in maritime features that fall within other countries’ exclusive economic zones.

In August, Chinese ships used a water cannon and blocked some ships to repel Filipino resupply boats from approaching a Philippine outpost in the Ayungin Shoal.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Earlier this month, 4 Chinese Coast Guard and 4 maritime militia vessels again shadowed, blocked and harassed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships and supply boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.