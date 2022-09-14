Tropical storm Nanmadol intensifies on its way to PH

PAGASA image

MANILA – Tropical storm Nanmadol intensified while advancing toward the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said late Wednesday.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Nanmadol was recently sighted 1,910 km east of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center with 105 gusts whil moving northwestward.

The weather agency projected the storm will enter the country's monitoring area Thursday night or Friday morning.

"Once inside the PAR, the domestic name 'Josie' will be assigned to this tropical cyclone," it said.

Nanmadol is expected to intensify further into a severe tropical storm within 12 hours and enter the PAR as a typhoon.

However, PAGASA said it is unlikely to affect the country's weather, although it may enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat).

"This may bring monsoon rains over Southern Luzon and Visayas, especially on their western sections, beginning tonight or tomorrow," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.