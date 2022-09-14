SWS: 3 out of 10 adult Pinoys say life worsened from June 2021 to June 2022

Residents of a village in Talisay, Batangas spend time outside their homes despite the threat of volcanic smog, or vog, as smoke billows from Taal Volcano on August 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Three out of 10 adult Filipinos surveyed during the last days of the Duterte administration in June this year said their quality of life had worsened compared to 12 months or a year before, pollster Social Weather Stations revealed Wednesday.

According to the June 26-29 non-commissioned survey of SWS, 31 percent of adult Filipinos said their life became worse, 29 percent said life got better, and 39 percent said it stayed the same compared to a year ago. The pollster tagged them as "Losers", "Gainers", and "Unchanged," respectively.

An SWS poll conducted in April this year and on June 17 showed almost the same numbers, with 34 percent saying their way of living deteriorated over the last 12 months.

SWS said the June 2022 net gainer score was similar to the "fair" -2 in April 2022, but still 20 points below the pre-pandemic level of a very high +18 in December 2019.

"The Net Gainer score was generally negative until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers until the drastic deterioration beginning with

the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns," it said.

"It has since trended back upwards but still has not reached the positive range."

HUNGER 'GREATER' AMONG 'LOSERS'

SWS also said that according to its June 2022 survey, 11.6 percent of Filipino families, or an estimated 2.9 million people, experienced involuntary hunger (being hungry and not having anything to eat) at least once in the past three months.

Involuntary hunger is "significantly higher" among "Losers" than among "Gainers" and "Unchanged," SWS said.

"Hunger was 14.9% (12.4% moderate, 2.6% severe) among Losers, compared to 10.9% (8.5% moderate, 2.4% severe) among the Unchanged and 9.0% (7.6% moderate, 1.4% severe) among Gainers," according to the survey.

Hunger among "Losers" in the April survey was at 15.96 percent.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year term on June 30 He was succeeded by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

