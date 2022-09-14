Vice President Sara Duterte addresses the crowd during a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Davao City Hall, June 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday ended the budget briefing of the Office of the Vice President with no questions asked, just like lawmakers did for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s office.

This, despite the OVP budget growing by 223 percent from its 2022 amount.

At the start of the hearing, House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan moved to ask Vice President Sara Duterte questions in the plenary instead. A chorus of lawmakers seconded the motion.

Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe joined Libanan's motion and chairman Elizaldy Co approved it.

Duterte thanked the lawmakers for their support for her projects.

"We continue to support as well the legislative districts of our honorable members of the House of Representatives with all the meager projects of the Office of the Vice President," she said.

"If (there is) anything that we can do to help you as an office in your respective mandates in your respective legislative districts and party-lists, please do let us know, we are open to collaborations in helping our fellow Filipinos," Duterte added.

Earlier this month, the proposed budget for the Office of the President also secured a quick nod from the House Appropriations Committee.

Dalipe had cited the tradition of extending courtesy to a co-equal branch of government in not grilling Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, who presented the budget.

BUDGET BREAKDOWN

According to the briefer provided by the OVP, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) recommended a budget of P2.305 billion for 2023, compared to the P709.38-million proposal of the OVP.

The amount recommended by the DBM is 223 percent higher than the appropriated amount for 2022.

The OVP got P708.02 million in 2020, P908.79 million in 2021, and P713.41 million in 2022.

The biggest growth in the 2023 budget was for the maintenance and other operating expenses, which increased by 275 percent to P2.098 billion in 2023 from P558.80 million in 2022. The MOOE accounts for 91 percent of the proposed budget.

Capital outlay meanwhile grew to P42.5 million from P3.66 million.

"The increase is primarily attributed to the augmentation of Travel Expenses, Supplies and Materials Expenses, Professional Services, Confidential Expenses, Financial Assistance/ Subsidy and Representation Expense," the briefer said.

The increase in budget is due to the expansion of its programs for the delivery of socioeconomic services, the OVP added.

Its programs include medical and burial assistance, free rides, Kalusugan Food Trucks, Disaster Operations Relief Packs, and OVP Food boxes.

The OVP also said it continues to fund Peace 911, a comprehensive peace-building effort, and the Mag Negosyo Ta Day, a livelihood program.

The same briefer said that personnel services for 2023 covered 177 filled position, compared to 156 positions in 2022. The budget for personnel services includes Special Duty Allowance for military/uniformed personnel.