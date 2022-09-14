Military operations vs NPA prompt class suspensions in Davao Oriental

Photos courtesy of Banaybanay Today



Classes in some schools in the town of Banaybanay in Davao Oriental were suspended Wednesday due to the military operations in the area.

Mayor Lemuel Ian Larcia issued Executive Order no 35-2022 on Wednesday, declaring the cancelation of classes in some schools in Barangays Paniquian, San Vicente, Mahayag, and Causwagan, to ensure public safety.

"The executive order is being issued in connection with the ogoing military operation in our area of responsibility and adjacent municipality against the Communist Terrorist Group," the E.O. read.

Captain Mark Anthony Tito, the spokesperson of the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division, confirmed the military operations against the New People's Army's Guerrilla Front 18.

"Naay naghatag og information sa atong kasundaluhan regarding sa presence sa armed group. As a result, nag-conduct or nag-launch ta og focus military operations," he said during the AFP-PNP press corps conference Wendesday.

(The military received information regarding the presence of the armed group. As a result, we conducted or launched focus military operations.)

However, the class suspension is only until Wednesday, after Larcia lifted the executive order. The class suspension was supposed to be two days, scheduled September 14 and 15.

Larcia said in a statement posted on his social media account Wednesday afternoon that the residents do not need to worry as the situation is already under control by the Philippine Army.

"Ang executive order no. 35, usa ka preventive measure lamang aron masiguro nga safety sa mga estudyante ug maestra labaw na ang anaa sa mga affected areas," the mayor said.

(The executive order no. 35 is only a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the students, especially in the affected areas.)

The local government has also prepared food packs for the affected residents.

Larcia said a community dialogue will be conducted by the commander officer of the 48th Infantry Batallion.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

