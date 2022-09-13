Mayor ng Pandag, Maguindanao arestado sa kasong umano'y murder

DAVAO – Inaresto sa kasong murder umano si Pandag, Maguindanao incumbent mayor Khaddafe "Toy" Mangudadatu sa Davao City noong Sabado.

Nangyari ang pag-aresto noong Sabado sa isang hotel sa Davao si Mangudadatu sa bisa ng warrant of arrest sa joint operation ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, CIDG City Field Unit, Maguindanao Police Provincial Office, Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office, at Davao City Police Office-City Mobile Force Company.

Nasa kustodiya na ng CIDG-BAR ang suspek, na hindi pa nagbigay ng pahayag, sa oras ng pagsusulat.

Ang operasyon ay dahil sa umano'y pagpatay sa mag-asawa na sina Abdulah Kanapia at Lala Ligawan noong Oktubre 2010.

Dinala sa ospital sa lungsod si Mangudadatu matapos makaranas umano ng hirap sa paghinga.

"The arrest of an incumbent mayor only shows the PNP’s stand to enforce the law equally to all, and without discrimination of his status in life and in the society," ayon sa pahayag ng Police Regional Office XI.

—May ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

KAUGNAY NA ULAT

Watch more News on iWantTFC