ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said they have not received reports about possible terror attacks as cited by Japan in its advisory to its citizens.

In separate statements, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar and AFP spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala both said that while the Philippines takes Japan's advisory "seriously," security officials have not received similar reports from its intelligence network.

"We have not received any report on possible terror attacks as advised by the Japan Foreign Ministry but this does not mean that we would lower our guard on this matter," Eleazar said.

"As of now, we have not received any report. We constantly validate all reports on security matters and it is a continuous process. As per last review our threat level is moderate," Zagala said.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a warning to its citizens about possible terror attacks, such as suicide bombings, in Southeast Asia, particularly in Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Eleazar said the PNP continues its "intensified intelligence-gathering" to prevent terrorist attacks.

Zagala, meanwhile, said the AFP employs an "intensified internal security operations aimed at winning the peace."

"We ensure that all citizens, Filipinos or not, as long as they are within our territory, are protected and kept safe from terrorists' threats," Zagala said.

