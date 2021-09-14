MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday pledged “a modest financial contribution” to help Afghanisan, as uncertainty blankets the Middle Eastern country following the Taliban takeover.

In a tweet, the Philippine Mission in Geneva said the pledge was made in response to the flash appeal made by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



“PH remains true to its commitment to provide humanitarian response to those most in need," the Philippine Mission in Geneva said in a tweet.

"We welcomed #Afghanistan refugees & asylum seekers, now we pledge a modest financial contribution to the UN OCHA Flash Appeal. We walk the talk,” it read.

Even before the Taliban victory, Afghanistan was heavily aid-dependent— with 40 percent of the country's GDP drawn from foreign funding.

The DFA has yet to respond to a query on how much specifically the Philippines will contribute.



Donors have reportedly pledged some 11 billion dollars to help Afghanistan address poverty and hunger following the takeover by the Taliban.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier appealed for $606 million “to meet Afghanistan's most pressing needs.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. last week reiterated that the Philippines welcomes Afghan nationals who are seeking asylum.

Locsin earlier said that the Philippines will not accept refugees from Afghanistan unless it is made through a government to government arrangement and through the respective countries' Foreign or Justice Ministers, "especially of the UK, the US and other Western countries most active in the evacuation."

Residents in Kabul have voiced worry over the country's long-running economic difficulties, now seriously compounded by the hardline movement's takeover.

The United States ended its war in Afghanistan on August 30, two weeks after the Afghan government fell and the Taliban took control of Kabul.

-- Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News; with reports from Reuters and Agence France-Presse

