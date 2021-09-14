Barangay watchmen and police keep watch at an entry point to an alley under granular lockdown in Brgy 7 in Caloocan City on September 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday logged 18,056 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in six days, as the country continued to battle its worst virus outbreak yet since the pandemic started last year.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, Sept. 12," read a note from the Department of Health's COVID-19 bulletin for the day.

Freshly-confirmed COVID-19 infections are historically fewer on Tuesdays due to a low number of testing laboratories operating over the weekend.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group pointed out that the day's number of cases is the fewest since Sept. 8, although it is still the 14th highest announced by the health department.

The Philippines is experiencing the community transmission of the Delta variant, which is currently taking toll on the capacity of health care facilities nationwide.

Total recorded novel coronavirus cases in the country stood at 2,266,066, of which 177,670 or 7.8 percent are active, the latest bulletin showed.

Positivity rate is at 29.7 percent, based on test results of samples received from 50,425 individuals on Sunday.

COVID-related fatalities climbed by 222 to 35,529, data showed.

There were also 20,542 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recuperations to 2,052,867.

Patients recovering from the disease are expected to become higher due to the number of people who tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

Twelve laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Philippine authorities earlier in the day announced placing the capital region to Alert Level 4 under its new quarantine classifications beginning Thursday.

Areas where Alert Level 4 is hoisted have high or increasing coronavirus cases, and have high utilization of their hospital and intensive care.

More details to follow.