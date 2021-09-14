DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Michael Yang

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Justice later Tuesday will issue an immigration lookout bulletin order against former presidential adviser Michael Yang, its chief said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra made the remark following the request of Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that is investigating government's alleged mismanagement of pandemic funds.

"As requested, the DOJ will issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) on the person of Michael Yang, also known as Yang Hong Ming," Guevarra said in a statement.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier issued an ILBO against former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao and seven others who are Pharmally executives, following the request of Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

The seven are the following:

- Atty. Warren Rex Liong

- Twinkle Dargani

- Huang Tzu Yen

- Krizle Grace Mago

- Justine Garado

- Linconn Ong

- Mohit Dargani

An ILBO, which is not a hold departure order, requires immigration officials to inform the Justice secretary if the subject attempts to leave the Philippines through airports or seaports.

"The BI will make the proper arrangements for monitoring the subject's travel movements abroad," Guevarra said.

Yang had skipped a Senate hearing on Monday, where he was expected to answer lawmakers' questions about his involvement in the allegedly questionable transactions of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp with the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service.

He earlier denied he had any involvement with Pharmally's deals, but officials of the company later said he helped finance the procurement of several pandemic supplies.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee formally asked the DOJ to place Yang either on the Immigration' hold departure order, watchlist or lookout bulletin, whichever is appropriate, in case the businessman tries to flee the country in the middle of congressional investigations.

"We would like to request the Mr. Michael Yang aka Yang Hong Ming, former Presidential Economic Adviser, be placed on the Bureau of Immigration Hold Departure Order, Watchlist or Lookout Bulletin, whichever is appropriate," Gordon said in a letter dated Sept. 13.

Gordon also asked the DOJ "that the Committee be informed whenever he is about to leave."

LOOK: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee formally asks the DOJ to place ex-Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang on the Immigration’s hold departure order, watch list or lookout bulletin. pic.twitter.com/dnHo5FRnCK — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) September 14, 2021

While Yang said he was willing to cooperate with the Blue Ribbon investigation, the businessman disobeyed the panel's directive to attend its Sept. 13 hearing.

Yang was advised by his doctor to take a 5-day bed rest due to hypertension, his legal counsel told senators.

Yang is reportedly staying at the Dusit Hotel in Davao City.