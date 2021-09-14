Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Tuesday called on the Department of Health to review its tagging mechanism of coronavirus cases as hospital admissions could affect an area's quarantine classification.

"Ako'y nananawagan sa DOH na pagdating sa alert level, sana i-classify nila ang mga pasyente base sa place of residence at hindi base sa address ng ospital," Zamora told TeleRadyo.

(I'm appealing to the DOH that when it comes to alert level, they classify patients on based on place of residence and not on the address of the hospital where they are confined.)

Zamora said that many patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the city are from outside the capital.

At the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, a tertiary hospital in San Juan, 81 percent of coronavirus patients last week were from other provinces, he said.

"Ngunit lahat ng kaso napapabilang sa San Juan kaya tumataas ang aming alert level. Para hong may mali," he said.

(But all cases were included in San Juan that's why our alert level is high. There seems to be a problem.)

As of Sept. 13, San Juan has recorded 12,792 COVID-19 cases, of which 265 resulted in deaths. The city currently has 1,007 active coronavirus cases.

Data from DOH as of Sept. 12 also showed that 78 percent or 149 out of 191 COVID-19 beds in the city were occupied.

The occupancy rate of Cardinal Santos Medical Center and San Juan Medical Center were considered "high-risk" while the St. Martin De Porres Charity Hospital was at the "safe" level.

Starting Sept. 16, Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification. Areas where Alert Level 4 is hoisted have high or increasing coronavirus cases and have high utilization of their hospital and intensive care.