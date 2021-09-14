MAYNILA - Itinuturing na welcome development ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang pinakabagong resolusyon ng inter-agency task force na pumapayag sa inter-zonal leisure travel para sa mga residente ng Metro Manila sa ilalim ng Alert Level 4 classification.

Alert Level 4 ang ipatutupad sa mga lugar kung saan mataas at patuloy na tumataas ang COVID-19 case count, at itinuturing na "high" ang total bed at ICU utilization rate.

Magsisimula ang pilot implementation nito simula Huwebes, Septembre 16, hanggang sa katapusan ng buwan.

Pero nilinaw ni Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat na hindi pa rin kasama sa mga papayagan para sa leisure travel ang mga menor de edad at ang lagpas 65-anyos pataas.

“The good news is that 99 percent of tourism workers employed in hotels across Metro Manila have been vaccinated. All in all, tourism workers in NCR, including those in DOT-accredited restaurants recorded a 94 percent vaccination rate," sabi ni Puyat.

"This is an added assurance, not only to the safety of our guests, but our tourism workers as well," dagdag niya.

Sa ilalim ng kasalakuyang guidelines, ang outdoor o al fresco dine-in ay papayagan hanggang 30 percent capacity, habang ang indoor dine-in ay hanggang 10 percent lamang at para sa mga fully-vaccinated.

"Allowing fully vaccinated guests to dine in restaurants located inside DOT-accredited hotels and restaurants will slowly help restart the economy while making sure all our tourism workers and guests are safe," sabi ni Puyat.

Dagdag pa niya, base na rin sa IATF resolution, lahat ng tourism-related establishment sa National Capital Region gaya ng staycations, indoor visitor o mga tourist attractions at indoor venues para sa mga meetings, incentives, conferences, at exhibition ay bawal pa rin sa ilalim ng Alert Level 4.

"In light of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, everyone is strongly reminded to observe the minimum health and safety protocols at all times," paalala niya.

Sa ilalim ng Alert Level 4, hindi rin papayagan ang mga indoor visitor or tourist attraction, library, at iba pang indoor venue at entertainment venue.

Nauna nang sinabi ng Department of the Interior and Local Government na dahil mas maraming aktibidad ang papayagan, sasabayan ito ng mga granular lockdown para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit.

-- Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

PANOORIN