MANILA - Four suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Western Visayas were killed in an armed encounter with police and military forces Tuesday.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said an undetermined number of armed rebels engaged in an hour-long firefight with government forces in Sitio Balik Balik, Barangay Tabo, Ilog, Negros Occidental Tuesday morning.

Four rebels died while two others were wounded. They were abandoned by their companions, the PNP said.

"No casualties were reported on the government side. The PNP troops also recovered four long firearms," PNP chief Police General Lorenzo Eleazar said.

One of the wounded rebels was later on identified as Nilda Bertulano, who has an existing warrant of arrest for murder.

Eleazar said they received information that the rebels are actively recruiting new members in the area.