US launches remote learning training for PH teachers

MANILA - The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said Monday it launched an online training program to help Filipino teachers adjust to new modes of instruction since in-person classes are prohibited in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 8,000 teachers and school administrators are expected to participate in the training, which runs from September 14 to October 23 and is in partnership with the Philippines' education department, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

In the program, a team of American specialists will deliver a series of virtual classes on the implementation of various learning modalities.

"Course content includes guidance, methodology, instructional materials, and resources to assist with the delivery of online and other non-face-to-face classroom instruction, critical for continuing the education of Filipino students during the pandemic," the embassy said.

"After the series concludes, participants will share their knowledge and skills with other teachers and administrators across the Philippines," it added.

A resource library for teachers and administrators is also being developed for their professional development, the embassy said.

Teachers have been undergoing training on remote means of delivering lessons since the Philippine government prohibited in-person classes to avoid exposing learners and educators to the risk of getting COVID-19, which has so far infected over 265,000 in the country.

For School Year 2020 to 2021, learners will be studying at home via printed and digital modules, online classes, television, and radio.

Public schools will start the school year on October 5 while private schools were allowed to start earlier as long as they implement distance learning.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a proposal of conducting limited face-to-face classes next year, assuming that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by then.