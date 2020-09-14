San Lazaro Hospital records fewer virus patients but more severe cases: official

MANILA - The San Lazaro Hospital in Manila City received more severe and critical COVID-19 cases despite a drop in the number of patients, its chief for adult infectious diseases said Monday.

The national referral hospital for infectious diseases experienced a 5 to 10 percent decrease in virus patients within the past four weeks, according to Dr. Rontgene Solante.

"Kadalasan, kumukonti ang kaso. Pero ang dumadami, 'yung mga severe and critical, mga quality patient talaga na kailangan alagaan at i-monitor sa ospital," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The cases are getting fewer. But what's increasing are the severe and critical cases, or quality patients who really need medical care and monitoring in the hospital.)

The patients are usually those who stay home but were infected by their relatives who go outside to work or buy necessities, Solante said.

"Ang palagi nilang sinasabi sa'min, nagma-mask naman daw, nagfe-face shield. Pero alam mo, 'pag nandun ka na sa labas, maraming mangyayari d'yan kasi yung exposure mo, araw-araw kang lumabas, tapos nandun ka sa enclosed, overcrowded areas, mataas pa rin ang chance na makakuha ka, especially with the ongoing sustained transmission sa community," he said.

(Patients tell us their relatives wear face mask and face shield. But you know, when you go outside, many things can happen especially if you are exposed everyday in enclosed, overcrowded areas. You will still have a high chance of contracting the virus, especially with the ongoing sustained transmission in the community.)

Solante urged those who have relatives vulnerable to the disease, such as the elderly, to practice physical distancing and wear masks inside their homes.

"Pag meron kayong 50-60 years old sa bahay, 'wag muna lapitan. Kung gusto niyo lapitan, may distansiya lang. 'Wag muna makipagbeso. I-separate mo sila para hindi naman sila at-risk... hanggang meron pa tayong report sa transmission sa community," he said.

(If you have a relative at home who's 50-60 years old, don't approach them or keep a safe distance. Separate them so they're not at risk... as long as there is community transmission.)

The Philippines on Sunday reported a cumulative total of 261,216 cases of COVID-19, with 4,371 deaths and 207,568 recoveries.