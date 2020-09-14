READ: The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2)

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law on Friday the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) -- the government's second coronavirus pandemic relief measure meant to serve as the country's defense against health and economic problems stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new measure replaced the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1), which granted Duterte additional powers, such as the authority to realign government funds, to respond to the pandemic.

Read the full measure below: