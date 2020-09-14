PH envoy says Japan Coast Guard still searching for missing Gulf Livestock crew

This handout picture taken and provided on September 4, 2020 by Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a man waving from a life raft, about 2 km north-northwest of Kodakarajima island of Kagoshima prefecture. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AFP

MANILA - The Japanese Coast Guard continues to search for missing crew members of the cargo vessel Gulf Livestock.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V said Japanese authorities did not stop looking for the missing crew members, 39 of whom are Filipinos.

Two Filipinos have been rescued alive while the corpse of another Filipino has been retrieved.

“The rest we are still looking for them. The Japanese have continuously helped us, they continuously searched and basically they have not stopped,” Laurel said in an online forum hosted by OFW Help Facebook page.

Laurel said Japanese authorities including the Self-Defense Ministry have been in constant touch with the Embassy.

The Japanese Embassy last week denied media reports that said that the Japan Coast Guard has already “halted” the search and rescue operations, saying it “is not correct.”

Japan Ambassador Koji Haneda also said as much, praying for additional crew members to be rescued.



Laurel said Japanese authorities use 17 aircraft and 14 ships for the search operations.

“They are cooperating very well. Sumama lang ang loob dahil ang balita sa Maynila ay inabandon na sila. Hindi ho. Tuloy po ang pagtulong. They utilize 17 aircraft and 14 ships and they are still looking even now with all the modern technology that is available,” Laurel said.