Palace says Duterte did not promise to keep Pemberton in jail

President Rodrigo Duterte and US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton. File

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte only promised to seek justice for slain Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, Malacañang said Monday after her family expressed disappointment on the chief executive's grant of absolute pardon to the killer, US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Julita Laude, the mother of the slain Filipino, said last week she felt bad that Pemberton was granted pardon, claiming that President Duterte promised not to allow the foreigner to go free.

"Sumama ang loob ko dahil ang buong akala ko na maging ang Pangulo... hinding-hindi niya papayagan na makalaya si Pemberton," she said on Sept. 11.

(I felt bad because I thought that the President will not allow Pemberton to be released.)

But Duterte's spokesperson, Harry Roque, who served as counsel of the Laude family, said the President only promised to seek justice for the victim as seen in the nearly 6-year incarceration of Pemberton.

"Hindi po na-meet ni Mrs. Laude ang ating Presidente. Ang alam ko po walang ganyang promise ang Presidente. Ang pangako po ng Presidente, bibigyan ng katarungan ang pagkamatay ni Jennifer Laude at nakulong naman po si Pemberton ng halos 6 na taon," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(Mrs. Laude did not meet our President. I know the President made no such promise. What he promised was to give justice over the death of Jennifer Laude and Pemberton was jailed for that for nearly 6 years.)

Roque however confirmed that President Duterte gave the Laude family financial aid three times but refused to disclose the amount.

Duterte pardoned Pemberton, convicted in 2015 for killing Laude, just days after a local court ruled that the soldier is eligible for early release under a law that shortens jail time due to good conduct. Pemberton left Manila via a military plane on Sunday.

"Naparusahan po si Pemberton at bagama't nakaalis na siya ng bansa, hindi po siya umalis bilang isang desirable alien...Kahit saan po siya makarating sa mundong ito, mayroon pa rin bansag sa kanya 'convicted killer Pemberton'," Roque said.

(Pemberton was punished and even though he already left the country, he did not leave as a desirable alien...Wherever he goes, he will be known as 'convicted killer Pemberton.')

While Pemberton has been deported back to the United States, Roque said the convicted killer could still face additional penalties abroad since he was told by American authorities that court-martial proceedings against Pemberton will be pursued despite the pardon granted by President Duterte.

"Ang pangako po nila, kung makakalabas si Pemberton, ibig sabihin matatapos lang ang proseso sa Pilipinas. Pero pag-uwi daw ni Pemberton tuloy pa rin ang kaniyang court martial proceedings," Roque said.

(They promised that if Pemberton will be released, the process ends in the Philippines but court-martial proceedings will be pursued in the US.)