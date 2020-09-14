Pacquiao, friends to shoulder broadcast cost of 13 DepEd channels

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday said he has found ways to sponsor the airing of educational shows on at least 13 channels for the Department of Education's distance learning program.

Pacquiao's camp did not give an exact amount but said that about P10 million would be spent daily for the airing of programs on 13 channels.

"Nagawan namin ng paraan para may magamit na 13 TV Channels ang DepEd nang walang gastos para sa gobyerno at mga estudyante," Pacquiao said in a statement.

"Alam ko din na hindi pa 100 percent coverage 'yang internet natin sa Pilipinas, kaya kahit me pambili ka ng laptop o gadget, hindi ka pa din nakakasiguro na aabot sayo ang mga aralin buhat sa DepEd," he said.

Pacquiao's camp has tapped some friends to "help out" in shouldering other costs, said Tim Orbos, who heads Team Pacquiao's program for students.

The boxing champ's other contacts have agreed to have their "satellite transmissions at the disposal of the senator for the project covering our excess bandwidth," he said in a text message.

"Kaya wala ng dahilan para hindi matuloy ang pag-aaral ng mga bata ngayong darating na pasukan," Pacquiao said.

The DepEd has been developing television and radio shows to deliver lessons to students in areas with poor internet signal after the Philippine education sector was forced to shift to distance learning modules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.