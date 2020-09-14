Duterte wants private hospitals to increase COVID-19 beds

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday appealed to private hospitals to increase their beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"What struck my attention is ito sana appeal to private hospitals to increase the number of beds dedicated to COVID patients. Kung sana ho madagdagan ninyo," Duterte said during his weekly public address.

(What struck my attention is to appeal to private hospitals to increase the number of beds dedicated to COVID patients. I hope you can increase [the beds].)

According to Duterte, the government needs the support of private hospitals as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to increase.

"Madagdagan lang ho sana ninyo because still the numbers are increasing. The infections vary. In some cases, and in some provinces or cities, there's a fast recovery rate, while others are lagging behind, and probably this is because 'yung prior infection na hindi na-detect during the height of the pandemic," he said.

(I hope you can increase bed capacity because still the numbers are increasing. The infections vary. In some cases, and in some provinces or cities, there's a fast recovery rate, while others are lagging behind, and probably this is because of prior infections that were not detected during the height of the pandemic.)

"So mayroon pa hong mga naiwan, para ho makatulong talaga kayo sa bayan, I am appealing some for the country and for the people. Alam naman ninyo na hindi lang tayo ang tinamaan, so your help will go a long way," Duterte added.

(So there are those who were left behind, and for you to be able to help the country, I am appealing some for the country and for the people. You know we are not the only ones affected, so your help will go a long way.)

Duterte also said Filipinos will remember the help they received once the pandemic has passed.

"Remember, everybody will remember someday that there was this great epidemic that passed by our lives and we were able to deal it with a lot of mutual help and tulong ng kababayan (help from our fellowmen)," he said.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 259 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in a single day, as the country's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases swelled to over 265,000.

The record-high daily tally of fatalities due to coronavirus infection was noted after 253 cases previously reported as "recovered" turned out to be "deaths" during validation process, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached a total of 265,888 after the DOH announced 4,699 additional infections.

Experts from the University of the Philippines earlier said that the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines is improving. The UP OCTA Research group even downgraded its estimate for the total number of cases by end of September to only 310,000 to 330,000.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged. Her male companion, tagged as the country's second case, succumbed to the disease on Feb. 1, becoming the first COVID-related fatality in the Philippines and outside China.