Duterte tells world to reject war on 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte called on nations to reject war as he made the case for peace during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.



In a video message, Duterte said all nations must reject war and reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to peace.

Saying nations must work together o eliminate nuclear weapons, Duterte called on nations to learn from the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Today, we remember the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: No goals, however lofty, can justify weapons that destroy with such unforgiving brutality. We must not forget: Nuclear weapons will not make us freer, stronger, or more secure. We must not waver: All nations should reject war and do everything to pave the path for peace. We must be firm: All nations must work together to eliminate nuclear weapons,” Duterte said.

“We have learned from the lessons: In their relations with others, nations must build. Never destroy,” he added.

Duterte was among world leaders who contributed video messages on the occasion of the 2020 Peace Memorial Ceremony to mark 75 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Other world leaders who contributed video messages were World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, Belgium Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Philippe Goffin, and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania.

The video was uploaded by the City of Hiroshima.