DOST chief wants independent body to monitor COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

MANILA-- An independent body should monitor the conduct of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) chief said on Monday as it noted the need to ensure proper execution of testing protocols.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said a separate safety and monitoring committee should oversee trials in the Philippines along with the government's clinical trial team.

"...mag-create ng Safety and Monitoring Committee na ito ay magiging independent from the sponsor of the trial," he said in a Palace press briefing.

(Form a safety and monitoring committee that will be independent from the sponsor of the trial.)

"Itong tinatawag nating Safety and Monitoring Committee or DSMC, katuwang ay iyong sponsor ng vaccine trial at saka iyong clinical trial team ay together they will monitor the safety of the vaccine while they are being trialed," he added.

(The safety and monitoring committee together with the vaccine trial sponsor and the clinical trial team will monitor the safety of the vaccine while they are being trialed.)

The government's pandemic task force earlier approved guidelines for the conduct of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials which would require volunteers from villages with the highest number of coronavirus infections.

Dela Peña said the following hospitals will serve as the 8 trial zones under the World Health Organization's Solidarity Trials, a global coalition on the simultaneous development of vaccines:

- Philippine General Hospital

- Manila Doctors Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital

- Lung Center of the Philippines

- St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City Research Institute for

Tropical Medicine, and the Makati Medical Center

- The Medical City

- St. Luke’s Medical Center-BGC

- Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center combined with Chong

Hua Hospital, and the De La Salle Health Sciences Institute

- Southern Philippines Medical Center

Malacañang has expressed hopes that Manila would be prioritized by Russia, China, and the US should they develop a COVID-19 vaccine.