DFA reports spike in fresh COVID-19 cases among overseas FIlipinos; total now over 10,300

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,314 on Monday, with 133 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 2,988, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,554 of those infected have recovered, and 774 have died.

The DFA reported 121 new recoveries, and 4 new fatalities on Monday.

The agency said the spike in the number of new cases and recoveries was due to delays in reporting owing to privacy laws in a territory in Asia and the Pacific.

14 September 2020



Today, the DFA reports spikes both in the confirmed new COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number for each category to over 10,300 and over 6,500, respectively. (1/4) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/IWAD6aLsYk — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 14, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 321 in the Asia Pacific, 197 in Europe, 2,304 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 265,888 people. The tally includes 4,630 deaths, 207,504 recoveries, and 53,754 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News