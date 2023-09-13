Walang Batang Maiiwan: Masbate teacher feeds, clothes and gives shoes to schoolkids

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It all started with one act of kindness.

ANAS Elementary School teacher Ronnie Valladores Jr. often wondered why so many of his students were frequently absent or suffered low academic performance.

One child in particular skipped school for two whole weeks before showing up. When asked why he was absent, the child said their house was too far away and he had nothing to eat.

"Imbes na pagalitan ko siya, sabi ko sa kanya, halika muna dito pupil. Ang sabi niya: 'Sir, kasi po palagi hindi po ako nakakapasok kasi every morning wala pong breakfast at malayo po ang kanilang bahay.'"

"Kinonfirm ko po ito, pinuntahan ko mismo ang kanyang bahay and naawa ako sa sitwasyon ng kanilang bahay so 'yun 'yung una kong naging inspirasyon. Naisip ko itong batang ito ay isa ito sa mga nagiging salamin kung bakit nagkakaroon ng absenteeism sa aking klasrum."

To inspire the boy, Valladores decided to surprise him by putting a juice pack and a Fudgee Bar in his bag.

A Facebook reel of the boy crying after seeing the food went viral, amassing 700,000 likes and 12,000 shares as of posting.

Facebook users started getting in touch with the teacher, offering help to the boy and the teacher.

Before the school year started, all of Valladores' 35 pupils have received school bags, uniforms, notebooks and shoes.

Recently, Valladores started a feeding program so that all his pupils would have a decent lunch. A photo of the teacher cooking menudo again went viral, prompting more donations from both inside and outside the Philippines.

Valladores said he now has sponsors who have agreed to fund the feeding program every day for the whole school year. The donations have also led to the building of a makeshift classroom and a mini-pantry for the school.

What's best is that all his students now have 100% attendance.

Valladores urged his fellow teachers to understand their pupils who may be frequently absent, are listless in class or are simply not motivated to go to school.

"Instead na pagalitan natin sila, tumbukin at aralin natin. Ang pinakamensahe ko ay i-inspire sila. Be the reason kung bakit papasok sila, bakit ganado silang pumasok...Gumawa tayo ng dahilan kung bakit papasok ang bata," he said.