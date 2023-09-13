Habagat to bring clouds, rains over large parts of PH: PAGASA

PAGASA image.

MANILA - Large parts of the country will experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Wednesday afternoon.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is currently affecting the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Pangasinan, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, BARMM, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte and the Dinagat Islands may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area east Itbayat, Batanes.

It is not directly affecting the country and is expected to dissipate soon.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

