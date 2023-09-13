Gibo defends alliance with US after Padilla flags 'too much dependence'

Defense Sec. Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro in a hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations Friday, June 16, 2023. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA — The Philippines needs to continuously strengthen its alliance with other countries to ensure stability in region, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said Wednesday.

Teodoro was addressing the criticisms raised by Sen. Robin Padilla on what he sees as the government’s dependence on foreign forces, especially those of the United States, in asserting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

“With the changing threat situation, at saka ang mga kilos ng ating mga katunggali sa West Philippine Sea, kailangan talaga i-leverage natin ang ating mga alyansa," Teodoro told reporters before facing the Commission on Appointments.

"Hindi naman para kung anuman pero to enforce the rules-based international order. At ang UNCLOS,” he also said.

"Kasi ngayon, mas agresibo ang ating mga katunggali,” he stressed.

The US is the Philippines' only treaty ally — under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty — although the country has been increasing its defense engagements with nations like Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

'Not a proxy war'

Teodoro called as “the other side’s propaganda” the idea that the Philippines could be entering a “proxy war” by identifying itself with the US and other countries in competition with China.

Anti-insurgency operations to continue

Meanwhile, Teodoro said the government still needs to address internal threats, including a decades-old communist insurgency that he said has been weakened.

“Yung insurgency, batay sa impormasyon na nakukuha ko, nagwi-weaken sya. Ngunit, kahit na talagang significantly weakened 'yan, talagang kailangan patuloy pa rin ang ating operations para sa gayun, hindi na naman umusbong ito,” the Defense chief stressed.