Senator Leila DeLima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023 after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Former Senator Leila de Lima on Wednesday expressed her disappointment with the Solicitor General's (OSG) move to raise her acquittal in one of her drug cases to the Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors led by the OSG earlier filed a petition for certiorari following the acquittal decision on the criminal case wherein former prisons chief Rafael Ragos accused de Lima of receiving drug money.

Ragos had recanted his testimony and De Lima was acquitted in May.

"I am, of course, greatly dismayed by the OSG's move in elevating to the CA the judgment of my acquittal in one of my 3 trumped-up drug cases," De Lima said in a statement sent from her detention cell in Camp Crame.

"An acquittal is an acquittal, a final and conclusive disposition of the merits of the case which, under firmly settled case law, is no longer appealable, save for very exceptional grounds or circumstances, none of which can be legitimately invoked to question the 12 May 2023 Decision of the RTC-Muntinlupa, Br. 205 exonerating me and my co-accused," she said.

De Lima blasted the prosecution's move, saying their persistence to keep her in jail is "exceptional".

In July, state prosecutors filed a motion for voluntary inhibition of Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara, presiding judge of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204, citing his prior decision acquitting the former lawmaker.

Prosecutors said the ruling casted doubt on Alcantara’s impartiality.

Both the prosecution and defense camps are hopeful for a speedy trial as the court orders adoption of testimonies of other witness to help hasten the trial.

