Congress OKs Caregivers Welfare Act

MANILA - Congress has approved the proposed Caregivers Welfare Act.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted Senate Bill 2019 as an amendment to House Bill 227, which is the chamber's own version of the bill.

This foregoes the need for a bicameral conference committee and paves the way for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to sign the bill into law.

A Senate press release stated that the bill outlines guidelines for preparing and entering employment contracts, submitting pre-employment requirements, determining work hours and minimum wage, and providing payment of wages, leaves, and other benefits. The bill likewise ensures that the benefits being currently received by caregivers cannot be reduced.

The bill also protects against unjust termination of service, safeguards those hired through private employment agencies, establishes dispute resolution procedures, and outlines the responsibilities of caregivers and the necessities that their employers should provide for them.

The bill also entitles caregivers to mandatory overtime pay and night shift differential and has a provision for granting caregivers an annual service incentive leave of no less than five days with pay, provided they have served for at least a year, on top of other leave benefits already stipulated by existing laws will also be granted.

Caregivers are to be covered by the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) or Pag-IBIG and be accorded all legal benefits . The measure covers those employed and working within the country.

