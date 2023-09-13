Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia show stacks of forms submitted by victimized sea-based workers. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday reiterated its call for an increased budget next year for anti-illegal recruitment efforts, regardless if would be confidential funds or not.

"We pretty much leave it to the Senate how they would allocate the P10 million we asked for," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac told ANC.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier scrapped DMW’s proposed P10 million confidential fund, which it intended to use in running after illegal recruiters and scammers victimizing overseas Filipino workers.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Monday vowed to restore the item and was willing to increase it up to P50 million.

But Cacdac said they would not insist on having confidential funds.

"What matters is that our anti-illegal recruitment efforts are given a boost and strengthened, with adequate resources," said Cacdac, who recently took over the agency following the sudden death of Secretary Susan Ople.

"Any which way [will do] as long as we get the additional resources," he added.

A DMW official earlier said Ople was opposed to having confidential funds for the agency.

Meanwhile, aside from their efforts against illegal recruiters, Cacdac said they would like to also like to have additional funds to improve other units of the newly-formed DMW.

"We are in need of more funds to boost our migrant workers offices, our shelters abroad, financial assistance to workers in distress, and also our regional offices. All the regional offices we inherited from POEA are essentially satellite offices, relatively small," he said.

Under the National Expenditure Program, DMW was allotted a P15.542-billion budget for 2024.

