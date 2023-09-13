The provincial government of Bulacan clarified Wednesday the status of Governor Daniel Fernando after viral video showed him unable to speak during a People's Day event last Monday.

In a statement, the provincial government said Fernando was tired and dehydrated during the event after attending to the needs of Bulacan residents affected by massive floods.

"Noong Lunes, Setyembre 11, 2023 ng gabi matapos mag opisina (People's Day) ng Gob. Daniel R. Fernando at sya rin'g founder ng DFMI ay pumunta sya sa isang event sa Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium at doon ay may kakaibang naramdaman. Daglian naman itong nilapitan ng Bise Gob. Alex C. Castro upang mabigyan ng pang unang lunas."

"Sa ngayon sya po ay kasalukuyang nagpapahinga at maganda na ang kalagayan sa tulong ng ating Panginoon. Ayon po sa kanyang mga doktor ay nasobrahan lamang po sa pagod at dehydrated ang ating The People's Governor."

A video clip earlier showed Fernando going to the front of the audience but unable to say a word.

