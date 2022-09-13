South Korean embassy to start e-visa appointment system

MANILA—The South Korean Embassy in Manila will introduce an online appointment system starting at 2 p.m. on September 14.

This system will allow travelers to South Korea to apply for a visa by booking a schedule online.

The embassy will no longer accept walk-in visa applicants starting Thursday, Sep. 15.

Sa kalsada na magpapalipas ng gabi ang ilang visa applicants sa harap ng Korean Embassy sa Taguig City.



Batay sa anunsiyo ng embahada, Simula Sept. 15 ay hindi na sila tatanggap ng walk-in visa applicants. pic.twitter.com/I8x8mnoai9 — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) September 13, 2022

Some applicants like "Kristina" were willing to wait overnight to catch the half-day of walk-in application.

"Ginusto naman namin na maghintay, kasi gusto ko sana makahabol o magbakasakali na makakuha ng visa bukas. Pag-itaboy kami ng guard lalayo naman kami," she said.

Scheduling a visa appointment will only require passport numbers, mobile phone digits and email address.

Visa for tourists to South Korea can also be applied via accredited agencies.

There will be three schedules as stated by the embassy:

8:30 a.m. will be dedicated for accredited travel agencies and individual applicants for Filipinos spouses of Korean nationals or family visit

9:30 a.m. will be for applicants getting visa as tourists, and

10:30 a.m. will be allotted for those going to South Korea under the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) or for official conferences, business, entertainment, sports, studies, religious visits, foreign diplomats and international organizations as well as those seasonal workers.

Once appointment is secured, applicants must bring soft or printed copy of their reservation confirmation sent via email; completed visa application form; required documents listed; passport and other valid IDs.

