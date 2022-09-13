Sen. Robinhood Padilla stresses anew the importance of approaching the discussion on Constitution with open eyes as he presides over the 4th hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, September 13, 2022, on proposals to review and propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution. Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Tuesday insisted on the need to "adjust" the 1987 Constitution to accommodate changes in society since the Charter was drafted over three decades ago.

During the fourth hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, panel chair Padilla, a first-time lawmaker, stressed anew the importance of approaching the discussion on Constitution with "open eyes."

"Nasa 2022 na tayo. Kailangan lamang siguro sa panahon ngayon ay mag-adjust tayo kung ano ang nangyayari, una sa paligid natin at kung ano ang nangyayari sa mundo. Dapat nandoon na po tayo. Hindi po tayo dapat sarado (We are in 2022. We have to adjust to the times and our surroundings. We cannot afford to remain close-minded)," he said.

Padilla noted that many changes have taken place in the last 35 years, "and our own Constitution is no exception."

"[Sa] mga dumaan na panahon, natural lamang po na nagbabago ang Constitution," he said.

Padilla cited the points raised by resource person Prof. Anthony Amunategui Abad of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law.

"The 1987 Constitution, in principle, dapat temporary lang 'yan. Sinabi lang ni Cory i-ratify para magkaroon tayo ng stability, pero dapat ayusin natin. So dapat pinag-aralan na 'yung pagbabago sa 1987 Constitution as early as 1989 or 1990," he said.

Proposals to change the country's Charter have been a staple in every administration.

The previous administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte created consultative committee, led by former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, which drafted a federal Constitution that failed to materialize beyond Congressional debates.

