MAYNILA - Inanunsyo ng Department of Migrant Workers o DMW ngayong Martes ang muling pagpapadala ng mga Filipino workers sa Saudi Arabia simula Nobyembre 7.

Sabi ni DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople sa isang virtual press conference mula sa Jeddah, isa lamang ito sa nilalaman ng Memorandum of Understanding sa pagitan ng kanilang ahensya at kanilang counterpart na Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development ng Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Based sa agreement namin, we will resume deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia beginning November 7. 'Yun ang resumption date," sabi ni Ople.

"Bakit November 7? Kasi we also need time to prepare. We need to meet with the Philippine recruitment agency deploying to Saudi Arabia. We also need to strengthen our cooperation with TESDA to make sure that we only deploy yung mga fully trained na domestic workers. And we also need to complete our automation process," paliwanag niya.

"And sila naman, they also need to review and study some of our proposals pa rin. And both parties need to agree on the criteria for the blacklisting and whitelisting of recruitment agencie,s kasi this will be a joint action."

Sabi ng kalihim, bahagi din ito ng Vision 2030 ng Kingdom of Saudi Arabia kung saan mangangailangan sila ng mas marami pang mga dayuhang manggagawa, gaya ng mga construction workers, skilled workers, mga IT workers at domestic workers.

Ang kaibahan aniya ngayon ay ang pagkakaroon ng joint effort ng Philippine government at ng KSA para bantayan ang karapatan ng mga manggagawa.

Ayon sa DMW, resulta ito ng ilang araw na bilateral discussions sa pagitan ng mga opisyal ng pamahalaang Pilipinas at Saudi, sa pangunguna nina Ople at Minister for Human Resources and Social Development ng KSA na si Ahmad Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.

Sa joint statement ng dalawa, nagkasundo ang Pilipinas at KSA na tiyakin ang proteksyon ng mga OFWs.

“We are grateful to Minister Al-Rajhi and the government of Saudi Arabia for sharing our concern for the rights of our workers. Likewise, we intend to move forward by working together on implementing mechanisms that would ensure the protection of our workers’ rights and welfare,” ani Ople.

Kabilang sa mga napagkasunduan ng DMW at Saudi Arabia ang mga sumusunod:

Constitute a Technical Working Group composed of representatives from both parties to monitor the implementation of labor reforms and jointly resolve concerns of workers;

Implement a Blacklist and a Whitelist of Saudi Recruitment Agencies (SRAs) and employers;

Revise the Standard Employment Contract of OFWs to reflect all guarantees under the Saudi Labor Reform Initiatives including insurance for unpaid wages, timely release of salaries through electronic payments, and a pre-termination clause;

Convene regular Joint Committee Meetings to ensure full compliance with the above agreements and address challenges in the implementation of these labor reforms; at,

Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on combatting trafficking in persons, investigating, and prosecuting offenders, and providing support to OFW victims of trafficking in persons.

Muling itutuloy ang bilateral talks ng DMW at Saudi officials sa Disyembre para sa Joint Committee Meeting o JMC na gaganapin sa Riyadh.

Kasama sa mga inaasahang tatalakayin dito ay ang pag-review sa sahod ng mga domestic workers at ang magiging tugon ng KSA sa panukala ng pamahalaang Pilipinas para sa mas maigsing kontrata ng mga Filipino workers.

Mula sa dalawang taon ay planong gawing isang taon na lang ang kontrata, na maaring i-renew nang may pahintulot ng manggagawa at kaniyang employer.

MAHIGIT 100 DISTRESSED OFWs SA SAUDI ARABIA, PAUWI NA RIN SA BANSA

Inanunsyo rin ni Ople ang pagpapauwi sa bansa ng mahigit sa 100 distressed OFW sa Saudi Arabia.

“Opo, iuuwi namin yung mahigit 100 sa kanila, kasabay namin. Sunod-sunod na po yan," aniya.

"Pinag-submit kami ng listahan ng Saudi government. At sa suporta na rin ni Consul General, in fact bukod sa uuwi na 100, susundan ito ng repatriation flight na DFA naman ang magpapasimuno. And after that, meron pang makakauwi na OFWs, pati yung mga kalalakihan na nasa embassy shelters… 'yung mga matagal nang stranded,” dagdag niya.

Ayon sa kalihim, sa buong KSA, tinatayang mayroong 800 distressed OFWs.

Sinabi ni Ople na ramdam nila sa bilateral talks ang sinseridad ng Saudi officials para sa joint actions para sa kapakanan ng mga Filipino workers.

Sa schedule ng DMW, aalis sa Jeddah ang delegasyon ni Ople alas-5 ng madaling araw ng Miyerkoles, at inaasahang darating sa bansa bago mag-alas-9 ng gabi, kasama na ang unang batch ng mga distressed OFWs.

