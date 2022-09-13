Senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros hold a press briefing before filing their own report to dispute some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel investigation on the sugar importation “fiasco” at the Senate building in Pasay City on September 13, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Senate's minority bloc on Tuesday presented its own findings following the Blue Ribbon panel's investigation into the sugar importation "fiasco."

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel and Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a press briefing disputed some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon committee, which held 3 hearings on the issue.

Hontiveros said the 75-page committee report "failed" to answer the "real questions" that would address the sugar crisis.

The Blue Ribbon report recommended the filing of administrative and criminal complaints against the signatories of Sugar Order No. 4 namely Department of Agriculture (DA) undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, former Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief Hermenegildo Serafica, and board members Ronald Beltran and Aurelio Valderrama.

But according to Hontiveros and Pimentel, the 4 were merely scapegoats.

"Walang basehan at hindi makatarungan kung kakasuhan pa sila. Hindi dapat pinagdidiskitahan ng administrasyon ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno na ginagawa lang naman ang trabaho nila," Hontiveros said, adding that the proposed charges were "disproportionately punitive."

(Filing cases against them is baseless and unjust. The administration should not target government employees that are only doing their job.)

"These are human beings ah, with careers, reputation and families... The treatment is undeserved, uncalled for, and unjustified," Pimentel said.

Hontiveros also stressed that Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez is not “blameless” in the recent sugar importation fiasco.

“It was unfortunate that the Blue Ribbon report had failed or purposely refrained to discuss the part played by Executive Secretary Rodriguez in this unfortunate debacle," she said.

Rodriguez earlier denied he and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. gave the SRA officials "signals" to go ahead with the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

While the minority bloc did not recommend the filing of charges against Rodriguez, Pimentel said the incident should make the Palace official reflect on his actions.

"Wala hindi na kami nag-recommend ng charges against the ES... Let this be in their conscience na lang... 'Yun lang ang masasabi namin kay ES, also look at yourself in the mirror," Pimentel said.

(We did not recommend charges against the ES. Just let this be in their conscience. That's all we can say to the ES.)

A copy of the Senate minority bloc's report can be read here.

