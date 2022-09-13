Fr. Flavie Villanueva along with workers carry the exhumed remains of Aljon Deparine at the Navotas Cemetery on September 17, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — A working group has been formed to strategize the country's new approach in the war against illegal drugs, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga that aired Tuesday, Marcos said the new drug war would focus on prevention with the aim to deter drug use among teens.

"The war on drugs will continue, but we have to do it in a different way. Until we fully formulate our policies, hindi natin masasabi... Even as we speak, there [is] a working group putting in together a new war on drugs," said Marcos, who did not elaborate on who are key agencies or individuals involved in the working group.

"We are looking more in the upstream of the problem, prevention. Turuan natin ang mga bata, 'huwag kayo papasok sa ganyan, wala kayong aabutin diyan,'" he added.

Those addicted to drugs should be treated and rehabilitated, he added.

He said the government is also "trying to formulate" what is the latest and the best rehabilitation.

"Even on the enforcement side, I would like to formulate, that will take a whole SONA just to explain [it]."

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) earlier said the Marcos administration will put emphasis in drug users' rehabilitation, with local officials taking the lead.

At least 6,000 people have been killed in anti-illegal drugs operations since July 2016, data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last year authorized a full inquiry into the alleged crimes against humanity under the drug campaign. But it suspended the probe 2 months later on Manila's request, which cited its own investigation.

But ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in June the probe should restart because the Philippines was supposedly not investigating the killings.

Duterte, who left office on June 30, pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019 after the latter launched a preliminary probe into the crackdown.

Marcos had said he does not intend to rejoin the ICC, saying he would not let foreigners intervene with the country's laws.

RELATED VIDEO