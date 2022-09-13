This composite image shows President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr. and Benigno Aquino Jr. RTVM Screengrab/president.gov.ph

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he had "no strong feelings" about a proposal to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which he said was not a priority.

NAIA's current name honors the late opposition senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., a critic of Marcos' father and namesake. Aquino was assassinated in the airport's tarmac in 1983.

Marcos said the airport was "known around the world as Manila International Airport."

"I have no strong feelings about it, I mean if people wanted to rename the airport and get public's support for it then go ahead. If not, no," he said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga that aired on ALLTV channel on Tuesday,.

"I mean it is really not a —" Marcos added, interrupted by Gonzaga when she asked, "A priority?"

"No. Not at all. Not at all," the President said, chuckling.

Aquino's assassination catapulted his widow Corazon into politics. Three years later, the People Power Revolution installed her into the presidency and forced the Marcoses out of Malacañang.

Discussions on renaming NAIA was revived weeks after the Marcos Jr. assumed power in late June this year. One lawmaker proposed the name "Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport."

In 2020, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte also sought to rename airport "Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas."

Republic Act No. 6639, which renamed MIA after Ninoy Aquino, must be repealed to achieve this, former Malacañang spokesperson Martin Andanar said in April.

