Marcos Jr. on P20 per kilo rice: 'Everything is possible'

A market vendor waits for customers in front of their rice and grains store inside public market in Quezon City on July 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said government workers may receive a rice allowance soon as his administration continues to push for food security in the Philippines.

The provision of rice allowances is part of the government’s strategy to “reorganize the entire value chain system of agricultural production,” Marcos Jr. said in a television interview that aired Tuesday.

“I’m going to initiate at least for the government workers the rice allowance,” he said.

“Ibibigay na part of the suweldo, ang pambayad is rice para nakakatiyak tayo na every family may rice… people wont have to buy it at market price,” he said.

The President said he expects the move to also help rice traders to gain more profit.

“Magkakaroon ng demand kasi bibili ng marami ang gobyerno. We will institutionalize it,” he said.

He said the program seeks to help Filipinos improve their daily meals and augment their budget amid rising prices of commodities.

“We have to pull ourselves out of that… We should not be on the subsistence level,” the President said.

Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, said he will do good on his campaign promise to bring down the cost of rice to P20 per kilo.

“There’s a way to do it but it will take a while,” he said.

“Now we can already do it but it’s short term. We can sell the buffer stock for P20 but that’s not realistic. We have to bring the actual price down,” he said.

He did not give details on how and when he expects rice prices in the country to drop to P20 per kilo.

“It’s a long road there. It’s not gonna be easy,” he said. “[But] Everything is possible.”

