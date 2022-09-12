Mandaue City placed under state of calamity after flood

The city council of Mandaue, Cebu has placed the city under a state of calamity after a major flood last week.

The move was voted on during the council’s regular session on Monday, days after the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office made a recommendation.

The city executive department can now access Mandaue's quick response funds, to be utilized for the victims of the flood.

A heavy downpour on Friday inundated over 21 barangays and displaced more than 400 families in Mandaue.

Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier said victims will receive aid for the rebuilding of homes while food packs were given to those who were evacuated.—Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO