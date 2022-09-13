Watch more News on iWantTFC

The race to become mayor of America's second largest city continues and this time it goes through Chinatown.

Mayoral frontrunner, Congresswoman Karen Bass, met with the Asian American community this past weekend.

She spoke about her experience in Congress, fighting for issues such as immigration reform, and how she plans on continuing that fight if elected mayor.

"My entire life has been fighting for social and economic justice and I didn’t just get introduced to Asian and Pacific community. I grew up in south LA and during the years I was young, south LA was an African American and Japanese community," Bass noted.

"In the Filipino community with Rose [Ibañez] and Florante [Ibañez], we worked in the 1970s against the Marcos regime and what was happening to Filipino Americans with ties in the Philippines. My point here, is my life has been dedicated to the fight for justice; it is about basic values."

Bass added that if elected, she will ensure that Asian Americans will have a place in her administration.

"My administration in city hall will continue with that set of values and the diversity that reflects this city. People need to feel safe in this city. And when anti-Asian hate crimes were on the rise, I fought against it then and I continue to fight against it."

Among her supporters is the state’s Filipino American Attorney General Rob Bonta who had served on the state assembly with Bass. He is also on the ballot this November for Attorney General.

"She knows the API community. She will be there with us in the issues we confront, whether hate crimes or hate incidents, access to high quality affordable healthcare, housing, the homelessness crisis. And many other issues, language access, culturally competent services. She knows representation matters," Bonta said.

This event came three weeks after Bass' opponent, businessman Rick Caruso hosted a star-studded Filipino event at the Americana Mall which he owns.

The Ibañezes, whom Bass has been friends with for over 40 years, has been organizing and mobilizing Filipino support for the congresswoman in recent months. They look to ramp up the activities in the next few weeks, as mail in ballots will be arriving by next month.