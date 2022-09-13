A vendor sells cotton candy near a school in Quezon City on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It is "not the right time" to make face masks optional outdoors, a public health expert said Tuesday.

According to Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the country's vaccine expert panel, the Philippines has not seen "stability" in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"I have been saying this all along. For as long as we have people going out, transmitting the infection, the mutation of this virus continues, and we expect the emergence of variants. So, we are not off the hook yet," she told ANC's "Headstart".

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an executive order scrapping the outdoor mask mandate, some 2 years after it was imposed.

According to the order, face masks should still be worn in indoor private or public establishments, public transportation, and outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.



The same order said individuals who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and the immunocompromised are highly encouraged to wear their masks.

Following the relaxed mask rule, Gloriani urged Filipinos to assess their risk against COVID-19.

"Hopefully, the rest of the population, our kababayans, will be able to assess their own risk and wear mask accordingly," she said.

In the past week, the Philippines logged 15,379 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health.

From Sept. 5 to 11, the country recorded an average of 2,197 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

The DOH also verified 300 more COVID-related fatalities.

Some 72.7 million Filipinos or 93.18 of the target population have so far been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, about 18.5 million have received their first booster dose while around 2.4 million have gotten their second booster shots.