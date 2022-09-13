MANILA — The Department of Transportation's proposed 2023 budget has increased by over 120 percent compared to 2022 despite its low-fund utilization.

The Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department in its Agency Budget Notes for the DOTr's 2023 Budget notes that since recording a disbursement rate of 52.9% in 2016, the DOTr has failed to improve its performance with rates at merely 32.5% in 2017, 36.6% in 2018, 34.3% in 2019, 35.3% in 2020, and 41.7% in 2021.

"The case of the DOTr OSEC where most of the infrastructure projects of the agency are planned, budgeted and carried out is very much concerning because of the perennially low annual average disbursement rate of 26.9% from 2017 to 2021," the CPBRD said.

"The low disbursement rate in 2021 is also prevalent on all programs of the DOTr OSEC, namely the Rail Infrastructure Program (25.6%), Aviation Infrastructure Program (9%) and Maritime Infrastructure Program (3.9%), and Motor Vehicle Regulatory Program (0%)."

The CPBRB explains that the disbursement rate tells how much of the agency’s budget was settled and paid out, and therefore could also hint at the progress of implementation of infrastructure projects.

CPBRD notes that the disbursement rate of the DOTr and its attached agencies in 2021 was 41.7% -the highest in the last five years after the 52.9% logged in 2016.

"The OSEC- DOTr’s poor budget utilization casts doubts on the agency’s readiness and capacity to execute projects. In the face of the continuing threat from the COVID-19 pandemic and other downside risks both locally and externally, the DOTr’s underspending could also seriously imperil the government’s economic recovery efforts through massive public infrastructure spending necessary to generate jobs and enhance the economy’s overall competitiveness," the CPBRD said.

Citing the Agency's Financial Accountability Report, CPBRD says the disbursement rates recorded by all the programs of the DOTr-OSEC were consistently low reflecting the poor utilization of these funds as well as the slow progress in the completion of these vital infrastructure services.

During the agency's budget briefing before the House Appropriations Committee, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the agency's use of funds has improved.

"We note that the 120% increase from prior years' allocation might be a big ask but with continuously improving utilization rates, complemented by ongoing efforts to address the causes of delays, in project implementation we pledge that we can deliver our target outputs for 2023." Bautista said.

Despite the huge 120.4% increase at P167.12 billion in 2023 from merely P75.827 billion in 2022, some of DOTr's programs and agencies also suffered major budgetary cuts such as the MRT 3, Office of Transportation Security and the MARINA.

Bautista explained that the increase will mostly fund the SONA commitments of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

"It can be seen on the slide that part of the increase is intended for the projects of the Office of the Secretary Central Office particularly to support the ongoing implementation of various railway projects as highlighted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his 1st State of the Nation Address," Bautista said.

"By object of expenditure, the biggest chunk of the budget will go to Capital Outlays for the Priority Infrastructure projects. 3 attached agencies with access also to special accounts such as the seatbelt fund for the LTO, tonnage fee for the MARINA and NCAS fund for Office of Transport Security," Bautista added.

