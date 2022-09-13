The Divisoria Market in Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It is not yet time to also make face masks optional in indoor settings in the country, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire cautioned against further loosening restrictions while the uptake on COVID-19 booster remains low.

"Hindi pa po napapanahon na sa indoor areas or indoor spaces kung saan lahat ng ebidensiya pinapakita na mas mataas ang probability ng pag-transmit ng impeksiyon kapag tayo ay nasa enclosed or indoor spaces," she said in a press briefing.

"'Yan po ay hindi mabibigyan ng rekomendasyon ng Department of Health sa ngayon."

(It is not yet time to make mask wearing voluntary in indoor areas or spaces, where evidence shows that there is a higher probability of COVID-19 transmission. The DOH cannot give a recommendation on that yet.)

She made the remark in response to a proposal from a business group to relax indoor mask-wearing rules, saying the public should now be responsible when to wear or remove their masks.

For the country's top health official, the government should not rush into lifting COVID-19 curbs, which she stressed saved countless lives and prevented straining the healthcare system.

The easing of restrictions must be done in phases, she said.

"I agree with the statement [na] ito po ay responsibilidad nating lahat but the government has to guide kung kailan magkakaroon tayo ng ganitong mandato kung saan ipapatupad na itong mga lesser restrictions because government still has that mandate over the health of each and every Filipino," Vergeire added.

(I agree with the statement that this is the responsibility of everyone, but government has to guide us on when we could impose lesser restrictions.)

She said the agency may only recommend a trial period of optional use of masks indoors should COVID-19 infections become stable and there is an increase in booster coverage.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has issued an executive order scrapping the outdoor mask mandate.

According to the order, face masks should still be worn in indoor private or public establishments, public transportation, and outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.



The same order said individuals who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and the immunocompromised are highly encouraged to wear their masks.

As of Sept. 12, almost 72.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, around 18.6 million have received their first booster dose while some 2.5 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of DOH