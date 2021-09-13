MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 113 out of 237 passed the Librarian Licensure Examinations given this month.

Francisco Fillon Magpantay Jr. of the University of the Philippines Diliman topped the exams with a 90.50 percent rating.

Rebilyn Garcia Roman of City College Of Angeles in Angeles City, Pampanga (88.70 percent) and Ian Dominic Pasicolan Sipin of UP Diliman (87.80 percent) took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

UP Diliman, St. Paul University-Surigao, Adventist University of the Philippines, and University of Mindanao-Davao City were the top-performing schools with 100-percent passing rate.

