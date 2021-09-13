MANILA - A Pharmally official on Wednesday said he has been receiving death threats since he appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's last week.

The threats are being sent via text messages from random mobile phone numbers, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp Director Linconn Ong said during the panel's hearing.

"You and your family will be killed if you will not admit your connection with the chief executive," Ong said, reading one of the death threats.

"Mr. Linconn Ong, we will give you a week of time, we'll make sure you have a merry Christmas 6 feet under the ground... Enjoy the billion fruits of your scam while you still can," he said, referring to another message.

Ong, who previously worked as a translator for former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang, was in charge of finding suppliers for Pharmally.

He also admitted to borrowing money from Yang, despite the denial of the former presidential adviser.

"Pinatay ko yun phone ko kasi natatakot na po talaga ako sa nangyayari," he said.

(I switched off my phone because I am really scared of what is happening.)

The Senate panel did not offer to provide a security detail for Ong.

"'Wag kang matakot diyan sa death threat na ‘yan. Patayin mo ‘yung cellphone mo. Kung gusto mo itapon mo ‘yung cellphone mo, at mag-concentrate ka dito sa hearing na ito," Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said.

(Don't be scared of those death threats. Turn off your cellphone. If you want, dispose your phone and concentrate in this hearing.)

"Sagutin mo lahat ng mga tanong para maganda ‘yung takbo ng hearing natin. Huwag kang magpa-distract sa death threat na yan," he said.

(Answer all our questions so that our hearing will run smoothly. Don't be distracted by those death threats.)

"Kung nag-death threat sayo mga taga-China, papuntahin mo dito sa Pilipinas kung gusto nila na patayin ka," he said.

(If the threats were from China, tell them to come here if they want to kill you.)

Ong, who was confined in his home after the Senate panel cited him in contempt last week, eventually answered the lawmakers' questions about Pharmally's transactions with the Budget Department's Procurement Service.

He is expected to attend the continuation of the Blue Ribbon investigation on September 17, 2021.

